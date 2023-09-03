One person was seriously injured in a shooting incident at a café on Sint-Andriesstraat in the Feijenoord district of Rotterdam on Saturday night. The victim was taken to a hospital, the police reported.

The Rotterdam police arrested six people in connection with the shooting. Four people were arrested in the café itself. Two others were in a car when they were arrested. According to the police, one of the suspects was also slightly injured in the shooting.

Bij een #schietincident in een café aan de #sintandriesstraat is een slachtoffer zwaargewond geraakt. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. De politie heeft vervolgens twee personen in een auto aangehouden en vier personen in het café zelf. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 3, 2023

The police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting incident at the café.