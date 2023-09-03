One seriously injured after shooting incident in Rotterdam café, six arrests
One person was seriously injured in a shooting incident at a café on Sint-Andriesstraat in the Feijenoord district of Rotterdam on Saturday night. The victim was taken to a hospital, the police reported.
The Rotterdam police arrested six people in connection with the shooting. Four people were arrested in the café itself. Two others were in a car when they were arrested. According to the police, one of the suspects was also slightly injured in the shooting.
Bij een #schietincident in een café aan de #sintandriesstraat is een slachtoffer zwaargewond geraakt. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. De politie heeft vervolgens twee personen in een auto aangehouden en vier personen in het café zelf.— Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) September 3, 2023
The police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting incident at the café.
Reporting by ANP