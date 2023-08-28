A baby who died after an incident on Thursday had been badly wounded by a dog bite, police said on Monday. The incident happened at a home on the Staalstraat in Emmeloord, Flevoland.

The injured child was brought to the Antonius Hospital in the city on Thursday morning to investigate the situation. It was not revealed if the child was still alive at the time, and police would not say how the baby was brought to the hospital.

Later that day, investigators searched the family's home on Staalstraat. There were no immediate arrests, but the dog that was present in the home was seized.

An eyewitness told local media outlet Omroep Flevoland that the dog involved had the appearance of a pit bull, or a similar breed. Police said the animal is still alive.

Because there was uncertainty about the child's cause of death, the police and the Public Prosecution Service decided that an autopsy had to be performed over the weekend. It was determined that the child was indeed bitten to death.

The investigation is still ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.