Awakenings and the Bospop festival in Weert has canceled the festival on Sunday, the Limburg North Safety Region announced. The third festival day will not take place due to the expected storm later on Sunday. According to the security region, the decision was taken in consultation with Bospop, the municipality of Weert, and the emergency services.

All visitors will have to leave the festival area and the campsite. Previously, the organizers of the classic rock festival had decided to keep the gates closed to new visitors. Volunteers are busy turning these visitors away. Several thousand visitors were expected for Sunday.

"Due to this extreme weather, for safety reasons, the local government, in consultation with the organization, decided to cancel the Bospop festival today," the festival management writes in a message. Those present are asked to leave the campsite as quickly and quietly as possible, NOS reported.

Organizers are asking campsite guests to go home quietly and as quickly as possible. "Please follow the instructions on the signs and the instructions of our security staff and traffic controllers," they say. The organization also asks anyone who had a ticket for Sunday not to travel to Weert. "We are very sorry that the festival can not take place, but the safety of visitors is our priority," the organizers of the festival said.

Furthermore, people attending the Wildeburg festival are advised to secure their tents and belongings on Sunday morning. From 3 p.m. there is a risk of thunderstorms at the festival in Kraggenburg, near Emmeloord in the north of Flevoland. In this province, code yellow applies from the same time.

Wildeburg asks visitors to be prepared for rain on the third and last day of the festival. The national weather institute KNMI expects a lot of precipitation in a short time, possibly with hail and squalls. Festival organizers say they will provide a new update on the weather around noon.

Code Orange applies on Sunday in Overijssel, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant, and Limburg because of the expected severe thunderstorms.