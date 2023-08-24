The Netherlands is further tightening the rules around breeding flat-faced dogs, sources close to the government told De Telegraaf. From today, Minister Piet Adema of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality will also ban breeding dogs with an extremely short snout in combination with dogs with a longer snout.

Previously, the rules for breeding flat-faced dogs included an exception for breeding with longer-snouted dogs. But Adema will scrap that exception “to prevent dogs from being bred with characteristics that cause unnecessary suffering,” the newspaper’s sources said.

It has been scientifically proven that dogs with extremely short muzzles, like pugs, bulldogs, Maltese, boxers, and shih tzus, suffer from respiratory problems. Adema is, therefore, adding to the law that dogs used for breeding must breathe normally when at rest and have a good ratio between the skull and nose.

The caretaker Minister will also immediately ban breeding with dogs that underwent surgery to improve their well-being, for example, to enlarge their nostrils or shorten a soft palate to improve their breathing. This should prevent unhealthy genetic characteristics from being passed on.

Breeders who violate these roles will face a fine of 1,500 euros. They also risk an “order subject to periodic penalty payments” with which the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) can force them to stop breeding altogether.

People who purchase puppies and dogs are advised to ask for a special vet statement that every breeder must be able to provide.