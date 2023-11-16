The European Commission has decided to extend the use of the controversial pesticide glyphosate for 10 more years after a second failed vote on the matter. The Netherlands abstained from the vote, as did a majority of the EU Member States.

The European Commission could push through with its plan due to the stalemate between the Member States. Banning a pesticide requires a generous majority, according to ANP. The current authorization to use the agricultural pesticide expires on December 15.

Glyphosate, better known as the widely used Roundup from manufacturer Monsanto, is very controversial. Several experts have linked the pesticide to Parkison’s disease, and there are indications that it may be carcinogenic. Scientists are also concerned that the pesticide seriously threatens vital pollinators like bees and many other animal species.

“There is enough scientific evidence of the toxic effects of glyphosate on people’s health and on the environment that cannot be ignored,” Eva Corral of Greenpeace said before the vote. “European governments have a duty to protect their citizens’ health and the nature we all rely on.”

The European Commission considered the evidence inconclusive and, therefore, no reason for a ban. Though, it said that the use of agricultural poison will be further restricted. For example, farmers can no longer use it to dry crops before harvesting, and users must take measures to prevent other plants and animals from being unintentionally affected.

The lower house of the Dutch parliament twice asked outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema to vote against the extension, but Adema refused due to a stalemate in the Cabinet, RTL Nieuws reports. D66 and ChristenUnie favored a ban, given the potential health risks. But VVD and CDA supported the extension, citing farmers’ interests because there are currently no suitable alternatives to the pesticide.

So, the Netherlands abstained from the vote. A few weeks ago, Adema announced a Dutch investigation into glyphosate, saying that if it proves harmful to public health, he will immediately stop its use.

The Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) is furious that the European Commission pushed through with renewing glyphosate’s authorization despite the lack of support. “This new failure to garner a member states’ majority in favor of a 10-year renewal of glyphosate shows that it has become politically impossible to ignore the state of the science”, said Natacha Cingotti of the Brussels-based organization.

She called it “unacceptable” that the Commission continues to allow the pesticide despite the growing scientific evidence of its health impacts. “While we can’t undo the decades of exposure, the Commission can still seize the opportunity to turn the tide towards more sustainable agricultural practices and drop its proposal now.”