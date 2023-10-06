Farmers should really consider keeping their livestock stabled now that the bluetongue virus is spreading rapidly in the Netherlands, veterinarians told De Telegraaf. That could help prevent further spread. Agriculture Minister Piet Adema advised bringing animals inside before midges, which spread the virus, become active around sunset. But he also called it “mopping with the tap open.”

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has received reports of the virus at 1,102 livestock farms in the country, including 800 confirmed cases. Bluetongue is a very fast-spreading virus. The NVWA received the first reports of the virus since 2009 from four sheep farms in Noord-Holland and Utrecht early in September. A week ago, there were 319 infections.

The virus hits sheep the hardest, usually killing them. But goats and cattle can also become very ill. Midges, tiny flies, transmit the virus. Symptoms of the virus include a blue tongue, high fever, drool, and lameness.

According to the NVWA, bluetongue has now spread across eight Dutch provinces. Only Zeeland, Limburg, Friesland, and Drenthe aren’t yet affected. The first infection has also been reported on Texel, NH Nieuws reported. The island has about 15,000 sheep on it - about the same as the number of human residents. “We live in fear,” sheep farmer Koos Tjepkema said.

Veterinarians are urging farmers to stable their livestock and keep them inside to prevent the further spread of the virus. That includes cows, veterinarian Reinard Everts told the Telegraaf. The virus may not kill cows, but it does make them very sick. “We see a huge dip in milk production in sick cows if they have bluetongue. That is because they are in a lot of pain,” he said. He said it could be an economic disaster for the entire livestock industry. “It could really cost millions of euros in total.”

Outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema feels powerless against the rapid spread of the virus, he told parliament earlier this week, NOS reports. “When you see how the animals suffer, ultimately resulting in death. It’s terrible for the animals, and it’s terrible for their keepers.” He expects the sheep population will be a lot smaller next year.

He advised farmers to bring their animals in before sunset when midges become active. “But it’s basically mopping with the tap open.”

According to Adema, pharmaceutical companies are working hard on a vaccine. The Ministry is currently investigating the safety of a vaccine developed in South Africa, he said.