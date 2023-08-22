The recent period of mostly sunny and warmer-than-average weather will be broken up later this week, with several thunderstorms on the way. There is a strong chance that meteorologists will issue a Code Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, especially in the south, Dutch meteorology office KNMI said. Temperatures will also begin to fall back towards the long-term average.

People across the country can expect sunny, dry, warm weather throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, with a high of 24 degrees Celsius in the north, 27-28 degrees in the southeast, and 26 degrees most everywhere else. The maximum temperature will likely be a few degrees cooler along the coast, with a moderate westerly wind. Clear skies are also expected overnight, when temperatures will cool down to about 11 degrees.

The clear skies will likely change on Thursday, as the chance of rain and cloud coverage increases. The warm weather should remain with highs again ranging from 26 to 28 degrees, but there will be a 60 to 90 percent chance that the KNMI will issue a storm warning for that day or Friday. The last workday of the week is predicted to see a slight dip in temperature, with a near certainty that it will rain.

Those in the Netherlands can expect some off-and-on rain showers over the weekend, as the high temperature continues to fall to the low twenties. That is close to the long-term average for the end of August and the start of September, when the average high is around 20-21 degrees during the day, and the low falls to about 12-13 degrees at night.

Anyone headed to the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort may want to bring an umbrella and a light jacket. Like visitors to the nearby Mysteryland festival in Hoofddorp, they should also have sunscreen on hand as the UV index will still remain at about 7, which is considered high.

Similar weather is expected on Monday, which should again be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Next week will be marked by a “high chance” of variable weather, with temperatures remaining around average.