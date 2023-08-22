Actor Thijs Römer will appeal his conviction for online sex offenses involving three underage girls, as confirmed by the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal to ANP on Tuesday. The Public Prosecution Service Noord-Nederland also intends to appeal, a spokesperson stated.

Two weeks ago, the court in Assen sentenced Thijs Römer to three months in prison, two months of which were suspended, for online sex offenses involving three underage girls. The court also imposed a maximum community service sentence of 240 hours on him. He must also undergo treatment at a mental health institution.

The court considers it proven that the actor is guilty of criminally transgressive sexual behavior. He seduced the girls online to commit lewd acts on themselves and send him nude photos. That happened between November 2015 and November 2017, when the girls were 14, 15, and 16 years old.

Römer announced on Tuesday morning that he plans to appeal, stating he "does not see himself sufficiently in the portrayal that emerges from the verdict."

Later that same day, the Public Prosecution Service revealed their intent to appeal as well. The appeal primarily concerns the acquittal for count 2 - the unexpected sending of a nude photo - rather than the punishment imposed by the court, clarified a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service Noord-Nederland.

They emphasized that the prosecutor "would like the court to examine count 2 from a legal perspective." The Public Prosecution Office has refrained from giving any further details on their decision at this time.