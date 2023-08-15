The District Court of Amsterdam convicted Navareno G., 23, on allegations that he inflicted serious physical injury on a 20-year-old woman in an Amsterdam nightclub in July 2022. The victim sustained a triple jaw fracture as a result of punches. The court sentenced G. to four months in prison, matching the demand of the Public Prosecution Service, saying it considered the accusation against G. to be proven.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022, in the VIP section of ​​Club Air. The nightclub is located in the center of Amsterdam on Amstelstraat. A conversation between the two resulted in an argument, which was settled with a brief, but vicious violent outburst.

Only after the police had published images of the incident, recorded by security cameras in the club, did suspect G. and his co-defendant Tayrell W. turn themselves in to the police. That happened in October. They were identifiable in the images, which demonstrated they were guilty of the serious violence against the woman, the prosecutor had argued.

In May, W. (21) was already sentenced to a 2-month suspended prison sentence and 180 hours of community service after the prosecutor had recommended four months. He is a cousin of G. and celebrated his birthday in the club on that night. The court moderated the sentence in his case, partly because of “partially incorrect media attention.” W. played for Jong Volendam at the time. According to the OM, W. has appealed against the verdict.

Both G. and his cousin have denied responsibility for the woman’s serious injuries. G. and his lawyer argued that it was self-defense, among other things. But the court rejected their interpretation.