Two men sexually and physically assaulted a 20-year-old woman in an Amsterdam nightclub after she rejected one of the men’s advances. The young woman suffered a broken jaw and multiple broken teeth, the police said on Sunday. One suspect turned himself in, the police said on Monday. The other man is still at large.

The attack happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, at a club on Amstelstraat. The young woman was in the VIP area with her friends. At one point, she found herself alone, and a man started flirting with her. She turned him down, and he suddenly grabbed her left breast. The woman tried to defend herself, but two men grabbed her by the throat and started beating her.

Other visitors and the club’s bouncers pulled the men off the young woman, but the damage was done. In the hospital, it became clear that the woman’s molar was broken, her front tooth was knocked loose, and her jaw was broken in three places. She underwent surgery the same day, ending with eight screws placed in her jaw for six weeks. “She couldn’t talk or chew properly for weeks,” the police said.

The police are looking for the perpetrators. Suspect number one is a dark-skinned man between the ages of 25 and 27. He is about 1.8 meters tall, with a stout posture, a black beard, and cropped black hair. The police suspect him of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Suspect number two is only suspected of aggravated assault. He is also between 25 and 27 years old, with a darker complexion than suspect number one. He is 1.9 meters tall with a thin build and wore his hair in a high afro.

The police called on witnesses or anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrators to come forward.