A ball python was discovered in a thrift store in Dordrecht on Wednesday, AD reported. The reptile was quickly removed by an animal ambulance service. The snake's owner came forward on Thursday.

The snake was discovered in the sorting center of the thrift store, Opnieuw & Co. The staff at the center stumbled upon the creature while sorting through clothing donations. “At first, we thought it was a toy snake. It was not that big'', said Marcel van Gogh, the director of Opnieuw & Co, "But that was not the case."

DORDRECHT, Galvanistraat Slang, Tijger Python (wurgslang) Zat in een krat. Dossier 4018, dd 02-08-23

Twenty percent of the clothing that goes to the sorting center is handed directly to the stores, while the remaining eighty percent is collected from bags from clothing containers on the streets. "The snake was probably seeking a warm place, found a bag of clothes, and ended up here," a staff member told RTV Dordrecht/Rijnmond.

Upon its discovery, the animal ambulance service was immediately called. The snake was safely transported to the Louterbloemen animal care center. On Thursday, the snake's owner arrived at the center to reclaim the pet. According to the care center, the owner donated 100 euros to the shelter.

The snake had been missing since Friday, says the snake owner to RTV Dordrecht/Rijnmond on Thursday. His name is Antonio. "It's a silly story," she said. "Every time we take the snake out of the terrarium and put it back, we close the door. But this time my child had forgotten that. When we saw he was no longer in the terrarium, we immediately started looking everywhere at home. But by then, it was too late. I really looked everywhere, but we couldn't find him anywhere."

She recounted that she was gathering items for the thrift store and transported bags and boxes to the container the following day. “But I hadn't looked in them,” she said.

She expressed relief that Antonio could now return home safely. "He's only seven months old. He's only a child." The recent adventure has left him very stressed, she noted. “I will get him a fresh mouse. Then he'll be okay again."

The ball python, also known as the king python, is primarily found in Western Africa in its natural habitat. It is becoming more common for this species to be housed in terrariums. Known for its docile and peaceful nature, this snake is popular among reptile enthusiasts. An individual snake usually costs under 100 euros and comes in various colors. A typical ball python has a lifespan of roughly 30 years and can grow up to 1.2 meters in length. Its diet mainly consists of small rodents, including mice.