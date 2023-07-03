Following an exceptionally warm June, temperatures have dropped in the past few days, but they are set to climb back to 30 degrees Celsius this weekend. "A coat is sometimes needed now, but by the coming weekend, it will be beach weather again," said Jaco van Wezel from Weeronline.

Temperatures will hover around 20 degrees until Wednesday, and frequent precipitation can be expected, according to predictions from the national weather institute, KNMI. From Thursday, rainfall is expected to decrease, and the sun will make more frequent appearances, with temperatures rising to 22 degrees. "Considerable periods of sunshine and sharply rising temperatures," were expected going into the end of the week, the KNMI said.

Starting Friday, temperatures will continue to rise, and by Saturday, the Netherlands may experience "tropical" days, defined as when temperatures reach 30.0 degrees in De Bilt, Utrecht, considered the meteorological center of the country. Coastal areas will be ideal for beach-goers, with temperatures between 26-28 degrees and very sunny. The heat might give way to rain or thunderstorms on Sunday.

Still, Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures ranging from 28 degrees up to 32 degrees. Overnight, the low should still remain in the high teens.

This hot summer weather will be a brief interlude, Van Wezel predicted. Afterward, the Netherlands is likely to see a return to typical Dutch summer weather, characterized by a mix of clouds, sun, and occasional showers. In the second half of July, there are increased chances of sunnier and warmer weather, he stated.

The KNMI predicted temperatures will hover around the long-term average for this time of year. That is about 22 degrees during the day, and 14 degrees overnight, averaged across five weather stations across the Netherlands.