It was the warmest and sunniest June in the Netherlands since 1901, the national weather institute KNMI reported. In June, De Bilt has never had so many summer days as this year. In the exceedingly sunny and warm month, there were 16 summer days and two tropical days, compared to the typical five summer days and one tropical day in the Netherlands. In addition, the average temperature was 19.3 degrees. On a national average, the sun shone for about 330 hours, while 214 hours of sunshine are normal.

June 2023 was characterized by long-lasting sunshine and by many days with the highest sunshine duration. It was the sunniest on the Dutch west coast with about 340 hours of sunshine. In Twente, the sun shone the least with about 320 hours. That is still over 120 hours more than normal.

While June ranks as the warmest month in the Netherlands, this year is among the five driest years. With a national average of about 23 millimeters of precipitation compared to the normal 66 millimeters, the month was very dry. In the coastal provinces, locally no more than 5-10 millimeters fell. It was wettest in the southeast and east. On average across the country, the precipitation deficit increased to about 170 millimeters by the end of June. A deficit of this magnitude normally occurs in less than five percent of years.