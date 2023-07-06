The weather in the Netherlands has been unpredictable recently. After enduring a significant storm on Wednesday, sunny days will return on Friday and Saturday, only to see the return of thunderstorms on Sunday, according to predictions from the national weather institute, KNMI. There is a consistent chance of rain next week.

On Thursday, there is a chance of scattered showers, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the country. Temperatures will vary from 18°C in the Wadden area to a warmer 22°C in the South.

As we move into the weekend, temperatures will rise, and by Saturday, the Netherlands may experience "tropical" days, defined as when temperatures reach 30.0 degrees in De Bilt, Utrecht, considered the meteorological center of the country.

The heat might give way to rain or thunderstorms on Sunday. There is a significant chance that a code yellow thunderstorm warning may be activated. From Sunday, we should expect a gradual decline in temperatures.

Next week, the forecast suggests a likelihood of wet weather, accompanied by a further decrease in temperature