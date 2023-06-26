The Netherlands is not expected to see temperatures climb back up to 30 degrees Celsius either this week or next, according to the latest forecast from the meteorological office KNMI. There is also a higher chance of rainfall expected over the next seven days. The UV index will remain somewhat high this week, the KNMI cautioned.

The high temperature on Monday is expected to range from 21 degrees along the coast to 24 degrees in the southeast, with dry weather likely. “The westerly wind is moderate,” the KNMI said. Sustained winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour are expected at the coast and along the IJsselmeer, though that could calm down by Monday evening. Periodic cloud cover will break up moments of sunny weather.

That is quite the shift with the weather the Netherlands has had the past few weeks, with high temperatures leading to crowded beaches and people getting sick at sporting events this weekend. Though the rain will be welcome for the water levels after the Netherlands broke its record for most rainless days earlier this month.

Rain showers could kick off Tuesday in the northeast on an otherwise dry day, with the high temperature from 20 degrees in Noord-Holland up to 23 degrees in Limburg. The wind will continue to be a bit stronger in Noord-Holland, over the IJsselmeer, and into Friesland.

Cloudier skies were predicted for the latter half of the work week, with the chance of rain rising high on Thursday and Friday. The high temperature should remain in the low-to-mid twenties, falling to the mid-teens overnight.

A sunnier weekend with periodic rain was also expected. Leading into next week, the KNMI predicted “persistently variable” weather, with temperatures likely to hold around the long-term average of 22 degrees during the day and 13 degrees overnight.