Dutch beaches are crowded this Sunday. Beachgoers are urged not to arrive by car, public transport, bicycle, or shared scooter. In Zandvoort and Bloemendaal, all parking spaces are full, the ANWB reports on Twitter. Furthermore, the beaches near The Hague and Noordwijk are also crowded.

The municipality of The Hague warned on Twitter that there were almost no more parking spots left. "It's hot and pleasantly crowded on the coast of The Hague! There are no more parking spaces in #Kijkduin and the parking garages in #Scheveningen are almost full. Take the (shared) bike, scooter, streetcar, or bus to the beach. Still by car? Choose a parking garage in the center and continue your journey by public transport."

The municipality of Noordwijk reports something similar but also points out the possibility of getting to the beach with the Beach Shuttle.

Previously, the municipality of Zandvoort had warned of full parking lots and urged beachgoers to arrive by public transport, bicycle, or shared scooter. "Many people want to cool off on our beach," the municipality announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. Due to events at the seaside resort, such as the DTM races at the Zandvoort racetrack and the Luminosity Beach Festival at Bernie's Beach Club, there is less parking available this weekend.

The ANWB also reported that there are delays on the road to the beaches.