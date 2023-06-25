Two people were injured after shooting incidents in Rotterdam on Saturday night. In both cases, the circumstances are still unclear, the police said.

A man was hit when shots were fired at the Kruiskadehof in the city center. According to the police, an argument may have triggered the incident. Furthermore, in the Hoogvliet district, a man was shot at on Middenbaan Noord, possibly by members of a group that was there. However, the injured man was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Er is geschoten op het #kruiskadehof. Een man is geraakt en naar het ziekenhuis. Mogelijk ging er een ruzie aan vooraf. Nog geen aanhouding. Politie onderzoekt de zaak. Tips zijn welkom, bel 112. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) June 25, 2023

During an illegal rave at a military training area in 't Harde, a man and a woman were arrested on Saturday night. The man was arrested for insulting an officer, and the woman for assaulting one of the police officers. With the deployment of the Marechaussee and the police, the illegal rave was brought to an end.

Up to 400 people attended the rave, a Marechaussee spokesperson said. Around 01:00 a.m., the police received reports about the illegal party and decided to intervene during the night. On Sunday morning, around 07:30 a.m., the illegal rave was over. All drivers were checked for drugs and alcohol and no one was arrested.