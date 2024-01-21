A 28-year-old man suffered an injury to his leg in a shooting on Minosstraat in Rotterdam. According to the police, three men fled after the shooting. However, no one has been arrested yet.

Shortly before 5 p.m., shots were fired at the intersection of Mathenesserlaan and 's-Gravendijkwal in Rotterdam's Oude Westen district. The 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his leg on Sint-Mariastraat. The police were quickly on the scene and provided first aid. The young man was then taken to hospital.

Er is rond 6.15 uur een schietpartij geweest op de mathenesserlaan/sgravendijkwal. Slachtoffer gewond aan been en gevonden op #sintmariastraat. Hij is naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. Nog geen aanhoudingen. Politie is een onderzoek gestart. Info? Bel 112. @POL_Delfshaven — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) January 21, 2024

The police immediately launched an investigation and reported that three men fled after the shooting. The fugitives were wearing dark clothing and ran in the direction of 110 Morgen.