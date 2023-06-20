Taylor Swift has announced plans for 26 tour dates in Europe next year, including two in Amsterdam. The concert dates are a continuation of her ongoing Eras Tour, which started in the United States in March in Glendale, Arizona.

The Amsterdam shows will take place on July 5 and July 6, 2024. Fans who want to attend shows at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam should register for tickets by Friday at 11:59 p.m. on Ticketmaster to increase their chances to access the sales system, according to concert promoter Greenhouse Talent.

“Registered fans who receive a unique code will be given first access to purchase tickets,” Greenhouse Talent said in an announcement. “Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or purchase of tickets.”

Those wanting to register for tickets were forced to wait in an online queue on Tuesday evening. Even those who manage to register and are lucky enough to gain access to the ticket sales website might not be able to complete their purchase, Greenhouse Talent said.

Ticket prices have not been announced for the European concerts, but the face value of tickets in the U.S. started at about 50 dollars and ranged to 450 dollars, with VIP add-on packages bringing the price as high as 900 dollars. Some 2.4 million tickets for The Eras Tour were sold in a single day for the U.S. portion of the tour. Swift is expected to gross nearly 600 million dollars on American ticket sales, according to Billboard.

The tour has been well received, with each performance lasting over three hours. The 33-year-old singer has structured her set lists of over 40 songs by creating numerous mini-sets that are connected thematically.

The European leg of the tour will start on May 9 in Paris. Swift will then visit Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin before arriving in the Netherlands.

Following her Amsterdam stop, she will continue to Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna, before returning to London for two performances in mid-August to close the tour. “Fans who want a chance to buy tickets for multiple cities must register separately for each city they want to visit,” Greenhouse Talent said.