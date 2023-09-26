The concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, will be shown in Dutch cinemas starting on October 13, according to movie theater operator Pathé. The movie will be screened in all Pathé cinemas across the Netherlands that weekend, and it will also be shown from Thursday through Sunday each of the three following weeks.

Swift confirmed on Instagram earlier on Tuesday that the film's release will be expanded beyond North America, and will now include over 100 countries. The film was produced from her Los Angeles concert, where she launched her current record-setting world tour.

Ticket sales already started at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets cost 19.89 euros for adults, and 13.13 euros for children. The adult tickets match Swift's birth year, while the children's tickets reference her favorite number, Pathé claimed. Some venues and theaters carry additional surcharges.

Swift is also bringing The Eras Tour to the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam for three concert dates, starting July 4. The tickets sold out in record time, with single seats currently on the resale market for a minimum of 550 euros.

"Attention all Swifties, the enormous hype in American cinemas is now also coming to the Netherlands!" wrote Pathé in an announcement on Tuesday. "On the premiere day, Pathé Arena will be completely transformed into a Taylor Swift theater." That specific Amsterdam venue will screen The Eras Tour film on all of its screens, except for the 4DX theater.

"Since the announcement about The Eras Tour in American cinemas, Taylor Swift fans have been asking us every day via our socials and in the theaters whether we will also screen this show," said Pathé Commercial Director Doron Kurz. "We are very happy that we can now please them, and other film and music lovers, with this special show in our cinemas."