A fire broke out in several homes in Arnhem around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Omroep Gelderland, the solar panels on the roof of the houses are on fire. About 60 homes in Arnhem are being evacuated as dense smoke rises from a fire in a block of houses in Van Kinsbergenstraat. The fire is currently in three or four houses of the block, which consists of seven houses, reported a spokesperson for the fire brigade.

Arnhem: Felle woningbrand onder zonnepanelen slaat over op naastgelegen huizen: tientallen woningen ontruimd | ⁦@HartvNL⁩ - net als met een rieten kap komt het water er niet bij. Zou een zonnepaneel-brandgang helpen? #monteurs #iederznvak https://t.co/LH3FS5zEV7 — FF (@Tijgernest) June 18, 2023

The fire that broke out in the Van Speykstraat in the Presikhaaf district caused a lot of smoke. Reportedly, firefighters from Arnhem, Duiven, Huissen, Rheden, Zevenaar, Wageningen, Dieren, and Doesburg were deployed and are trying to extinguish the fire. However, the solar panels on the roof of the houses pose an obstacle to the firefighting efforts, according to the regional broadcast.

Due to the severe smoke, the fire brigade advised residents on social media to close windows and doors and to switch off the ventilation. Four of the five people present in the house reportedly inhaled smoke and were checked by emergency personnel.

The smoke is moving in all directions, the spokesperson for the fire brigade said. "The wind is very strange. The smoke goes to the left, to the right, to the front, settles and is very dense. For safety reasons, it was decided to evacuate people." Several surrounding blocks and a small three-story apartment building are affected by the evacuation. The evacuated people will be housed in a gymnasium. At this time, the fire department does not anticipate the need for further evacuations. "Unless the wind shifts again," the spokesperson said.

An NL alert has also been issued asking people to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation. People are also being asked to stay out of the smoke. "But it's incredibly crowded, people are standing in the smoke and that's not smart," the spokesperson said.