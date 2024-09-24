The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is calling on Dutch people still in Lebanon to leave immediately. Due to the conflict with Israel, Lebanon's travel advisory has been red since October last year. A spokesperson said the ministry is in contact with Dutch people registered in Lebanon but has received no requests asking them to help them leave the country. Israeli attacks have killed hundreds of people in the country, especially in the south, and there are fears the situation will escalate further

There have been no discussions about evacuating Dutch people from the country as commercial flights are still available, said the spokesperson. "But there are fewer and fewer of them, the tickets are becoming more expensive, and there are many transfers," the representative said.

"That is why we are telling the Dutch, 'Seize your chance to leave the country now. Do not wait for an evacuation because that is an unpleasant situation. You are not allowed to take many things with you; pets are often not allowed. So do not wait for that.'"

Dutch people are not obligated to register when visiting or staying in Lebanon, so there is no way of knowing exactly how many Dutch people are present there. "Many Lebanese civilians are now leaving the south of Lebanon and traveling to the north. This could cause major traffic jams in major cities," the ministry warned.

"Various airlines have canceled their flights to and from Lebanon. Check out the most recent information from the airlines and follow the local news," the ministry advised Dutch civilians who want to leave the country.

Dutch people who decide to stay in Lebanon are advised to remain in a safe place. "If possible, ensure you have sufficient supplies of food, drink, medicine, and, if necessary, fuel."