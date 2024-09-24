Coalition party NSC’s losses are ongoing, according to a new survey conducted by EenVandaag in collaboration with the research agency Verian. The party would have three seats if voters had to vote this month. That is a virtual loss of six seats since the last poll a month ago.

The party won 20 seats during the Tweede Kamer elections, which are for the lower house of the Dutch parliament. According to EenVandaag, many of the NSC voters would stay at home if the voting stations were opened now.

For the other parties, the seat distribution in the September poll remains similar to the 2023 election results. PVV is still the biggest party, with 41 seats compared to the 37 seats it had in November.

They are followed by PvdA-GroenLinks with 27 seats and VVD with 23 seats. Those parties had 25 and 24 seats in November, respectively. CDA doubled its number of seats in the poll to 10 and seems to have taken a portion of the NSC voters, just like the VVD did.

EenVandaag also asked their own opinion panel on 22 and 23 September. The program concludes that almost half of the 2662 participating NSC voters would prefer that Pieter Omtzigt does not return as party leader after his illness-related break. They think he is better in the role of Member of Parliament.

Participants were split regarding his replacement, Nicolien van Vroonhoven: 45 percent have moderate to significant confidence in her as party leader, compared to 43 percent who have little to no confidence in her qualities in the position.

During the annual political debate on the Cabinet’s budget proposal for the following year, the temporary party leader was asked about the NSC’s position regarding the emergency asylum crisis law that the Cabinet wants to implement.