The total number of people who have not paid their health insurance premiums for longer than six months was 184,500 at the beginning of September, according to CAK, a government agency that traces uninsured people. Health insurers report the defaulters to this agency, which then usually deducts a premium from benefits or wages.

CAK has seen a rise in the number of people not paying their health insurance in the last few years, up to 178,912 in 2023. The agency cannot say what the cause is or what the consequences of the new increases in health insurance premiums will be.

Defaulters are still insured, and CAK compensates their insurers for that. This money comes from the money collected by this office. However, part of it is also deposited in the Health Insurance Fund.

The CAK tries to get people who do not pay their insurance to meet their obligations in the usual way as soon as possible. To this end, contact is often made with municipalities, and possibilities for debt assistance are examined.

Health insurers only report people as eligible for CAK’s debt default program after they have missed six months of payments. Before that time, the insurer often works out a payment plan with their client.

It was already expected that health insurance premiums would increase by about ten euros per month. DSW announced on Tuesday they will increase the cost of their basic insurance premium by 9.50 euros per month in 2025.

They were the first health insurer to announce their pricing for next year. All insurers must indicate the new cost of their premium by November 12.