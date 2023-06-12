Almere will celebrate Almere City FC’s first-ever promotion to the Eredivisie in the city center this afternoon. The party, organized at the initiative of local entrepreneurs with the municipality’s support, starts at the Esplanade at 5:00 p.m. Almere is currently setting up.

“We are incredibly happy with this achievement by Almere City FC,” Almere mayor Heijn van der Loo said. “This celebration is a great initiative for our Almere club, organized by Almere entrepreneurs with a heart for the city. Everything is ready to make it a great party.”

The OVSA, the association of entrepreneurs in the Almere city center, organizes the party. “The club that we have been supporting for years is writing history,” said director Martin Ort. “We will celebrate that together.”

The party to celebrate the Almere City FC players and staff starts at 5:00 p.m. The team is expected at around 5:15 p.m. The ceremony on stage will be followed by a musical closing, finishing at 7:00 p.m. There will be performances by singers Rene Schuurmans, Mario Boerse, and DJ THijs Prinsen.

Due to the beautiful summer weather the Netherlands is currently having, the municipality urged fans to wear sunscreen and a cap and bring water to the celebration. The organizers will provide extra water points and first aid posts. “Particularly for small children, toddlers, babies, and the elderly, please note that the Esplanade is a sunny location,” the municipality said.