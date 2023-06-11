Almere City was promoted to the Eredivisie on Sunday for the first time in the club’s history. Almere beat FC Emmen 1-2, having already won the first leg by a score of 2-0. Emmen will be playing in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie next season.

Almere City will be the first team from Flevoland to play in the Eredivisie. Alex Pastoor’s side finished third in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, with Heracles Almelo and PEC Zwolle picking up the two direct promotion places. FC Groningen and SC Cambuur had already been relegated to the KKD before the match. FC Emmen finished 16th in the Eredivisie

Almere had already beaten VVV Venlo and FC Eindhoven in the first two rounds of the playoffs before facing Emmen. Almere won the first leg 2-0 after two goals from Lance Duijvensteijn.

Emmen knew they would have to go all guns blazing to turn over the two-goal deficit; however, they struggled to create meaningful chances. Almere took the lead after 50 minutes through Rajiv van La Parra after a perfect cross from Anthony Limbombe. Jorrit Smeets put the game to bed just two minutes later, drilling a shot onto the inside of the post to put Almere four goals up. Jari Vlak got a goal back for Emmen five minutes later, but it was to no avail. Emmen manager Dick Lukkien was managing his last game for Emmen as he has signed a contract at FC Groningen for next season.

Earlier in the day, FC Twente qualified for the UEFA Conference League by beating Sparta Rotterdam. The sides drew 1-1 in Rotterdam on Thursday, and a Joshua Brenet winner separated the sides on this occasion.

It was the last match at FC Twente for Ron Jans, Wout Brama, and Ramiz Zerrouki, who is joining Feyenoord next season.

Twente started well, nearly taking the lead within the first two minutes through Michel Vlap. The match was mostly even, with both sides creating chances.

In the end, Brenet scored the winner after a mishit by Manfred Ugalde went right into the path of the full-back. Sparta defender Shurandy Sambo got in the way of the shot on the goalline but could not clear the ball.