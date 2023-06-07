Joran van der Sloot will be temporarily extradited to the United States on Thursday. The court in Peru ruled against the 35-year-old Dutchman when he fought the extradition. He will be handed over to the American FBI tomorrow, RTL Nieuws reports.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Peruvian student Stephany Flores in 2010 and another 18-year sentence for drug smuggling.

In the United States, he is wanted for extorting Natalee Holloway’s parents. Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the 18-year-old American girl’s disappearance in Aruba in 2005. She disappeared without a trace shortly after being seen with Van der Sloot in a bar.

According to the American authorities, Van der Sloot extorted over 25,000 dollars from Holloway’s family in 2010 - just before he went to Peru - by promising to tell them where the girl’s body was. He never did.

After his trial in the United States, Van der Sloot will return to Peru to serve the remainder of his sentence.