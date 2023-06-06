Rotterdam was rocked by another two explosions early on Tuesday morning, one at an apartment building and the other at a business premises. That brings the total number of explosions targeting Rotterdam homes and businesses to 60 this year - more than in the entire 2022, a spokesperson for the police confirmed to ANP.

The first explosion happened at a coffeeshop on Joost van Geelstraat in Rotterdam-West at around 2:45 a.m., according to Rijnmond. Locals reported hearing a loud bang, followed by a small fire at the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and no one got hurt.

About an hour later, the second explosion happened at an apartment building on Erick Kropstraat. The blast blew a hole in the building’s front door. No one got hurt.

🧨💥#Explosie nummer 60 maakte vannacht een gat in de deur 🚪 aan de Erik Kropstraat op de Kop van Zuid in #Rotterdam #Feijenoord @RTV_Rijnmond pic.twitter.com/xzc0w3P26j — Jacco van Giessen (@jaccovangiessen) June 6, 2023

The police did trace evidence investigations at both scenes and called on witnesses to come forward.