An explosion occurred at a home on the 11th floor of an apartment complex in Rotterdam on Sunday evening. A woman and baby were inside the apartment at the time. They were shaken but unhurt, a police spokesperson confirmed to AD.

The explosion happened at around 11:00 p.m. at the apartment on Aalsdijk in Rotterdam’s IJsselmonde district. First responders found a melted bottle on the gallery, which they believe contained the liquid that caused the explosion, Rijnmond reported.

Witnesses reported seeing people running toward a car and driving away after the blast.

The explosion caused some soot damage to the apartment’s door, according to AD. The police secured trace evidence at the scene.