The Oostflat building in the Aalsdijkflats residential high-rise complex in Rotterdam-IJsselmonde. 2020 - Credit: SHR / SHR - License: All Rights Reserved
Monday, 9 September 2024 - 11:10
Explosion at 11th floor apartment in Rotterdam with woman, baby inside
An explosion occurred at a home on the 11th floor of an apartment complex in Rotterdam on Sunday evening. A woman and baby were inside the apartment at the time. They were shaken but unhurt, a police spokesperson confirmed to AD.
The explosion happened at around 11:00 p.m. at the apartment on Aalsdijk in Rotterdam’s IJsselmonde district. First responders found a melted bottle on the gallery, which they believe contained the liquid that caused the explosion, Rijnmond reported.
Witnesses reported seeing people running toward a car and driving away after the blast.
The explosion caused some soot damage to the apartment’s door, according to AD. The police secured trace evidence at the scene.