Residents of Amsterdam-Noord were shaken by three explosions between 3:15 and 3:50 a.m. on Monday. The explosives at three homes’ front doors caused no injuries but some damage. A 21-year-old man is in custody for possible involvement, AT5 reports.

All three blasts happened on the east of the Nieuwe Leeuwarderweg. The first was at a home on Ukrstraat at 3:15 a.m. The explosion started a fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

The second explosion was at a home on the Beemsterstraat about 20 minutes later, and the third on the Werengouw at around 3:50 a.m. In both these cases, the explosive was placed at the building’s entrance.

The police arrested a 21-year-old man shortly after the second explosion and are investigating whether he was involved. They’re investigating all three explosions and whether they are linked. Investigators asked witnesses or anyone with relevant doorbell- or dashcam footage to come forward.

Explosion at coffeeshop in The Hague

An explosion also damaged a coffeeshop on Bilderdijkstraat in The Hague overnight. The blast happened at around 2:00 a.m., and no one got hurt, the police said. The police are investigating.