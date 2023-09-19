The Netherlands recorded five attacks on homes and businesses in the country overnight. There were two explosions in Amsterdam, one in The Hague, and one in Windschoten. In Breda, the perpetrator threw something flammable through a home’s window, leaving one resident with minor burns, the police said.

The first explosion in Amsterdam happened at 10:28 p.m. on ‘s-Gravendijkdreef in Zuidoost, AT5 reports. The perpetrator threw a burning object through a home’s window, which exploded. The fire department had to respond to extinguish the resulting fire in the kitchen. No one got hurt.

The second explosion happened on Herensingel in Weesp, which falls under the municipality of Amsterdam since last year, about half an hour later. Here, the perpetrator threw a burning object at an apartment building. It exploded in the building’s entrance, causing some damage. Residents managed to extinguish the fire themselves. No one got hurt.

The Amsterdam police are investigating both cases and have reported no arrests.

At 1:00 a.m., an explosive went off at a home on Melis Stokelaan in The Hague. According to AD, the home is on the third floor of an apartment building. The blast damaged the front door and a window, but no one got hurt.

The explosion in Windscohten happened at a building on Langestraat at around 2:10 a.m., Groningen police said on X, formerly Twitter. According to RTV Noord, the targeted building is a hair salon. The blast damaged the building, but no one got hurt. On Saturday morning, another business on Langestraat, a game shop, was also the target of an explosion.

The incident in Breda happened at a home on Scheldestraat at around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the police said on X. The perpetrator broke a window and threw a burning object inside, starting a fire. The home’s fire residents had to flee - one sustained minor burns. The fire department extinguished the fire, and the police are investigating.