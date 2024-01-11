Criminals are increasingly using flash powder from dangerous fireworks to intimidate others by setting off explosives at their homes or businesses. The number of such explosions and attempts thereto tripled in the Netherlands last year - 716 incidents, compared to 228 a year earlier, the Volkskrant reported based on figures from the National Police.

Most of last year’s explosions - around 230 - happened in the Rotterdam region, which includes Schiedam and Vlaardingen. Amsterdam followed with around 150, and then The Hague with approximately 80.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, hand grenades were the most popular means of intimidation among criminals. The explosives were often left at cars or homes or tied to shop doors but rarely detonated. The number of hand grenade incidents increased from 22 to 61 between 2017 and 2019. Since 2022, the police noticed a shift to other explosives. Flash powder is particularly popular, according to the Dutch Forensic Institute (NFI), which investigates the material used in these explosions.

Flash powder’s popularity is likely because it is relatively easy to obtain. “[The illegal fireworks] Cobras are popular, but there are many more items that contain flash powder,” Jan Dalmolen of the NFI explained to the newspaper. The penalty for being caught carrying illegal fireworks is also less severe than that for being caught with a hand grenade, which falls under the Weapons and Ammunition Act.

The police suspect that the Netherlands is now Europe’s leader in the use of flash powder in criminal intimidation attacks, according to the Volkskrant. It is challenging for the police to track down the criminals behind these attacks. The perpetrators are often young and usually don’t know who sent them. Over half of the suspects arrested for explosions last year were under 23. About 10 percent were minors.

The Eerste Kamer, the Dutch Senate, is currently considering a motion to include Cobras and flash powder under the Weapons Act.