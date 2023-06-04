Six people ended up in hospital in Helmond on Saturday evening due to a suspected street race between two cars. On the Europaweg, one of the two cars collided with the rear of a taxi that had stopped at a traffic light.

The accident occurred at about 9:25 p.m. At the scene of the accident, officers encountered considerable devastation, according to the police. "Several injured people were lying on the road," the police said. Four men and boys aged between 16 and 33 from Helmond were in the car. According to a police spokesperson, they were seriously injured and the car was badly damaged in the collision.

The injuries of the two occupants in the taxi, a 56-year-old man from Helmond and a 24-year-old man from Tilburg, were apparently not serious. The two were taken to a hospital for a check-up.

The other car involved in the suspected street race sped away after the collision. The Police believe that the street racing had begun some time before the collision. So far, no one has been arrested. The police are investigating what exactly happened and are looking for witnesses and pictures of the street race for that purpose. "It appears that a street race did indeed take place," the police spokesperson said. "However, the exact circumstances of the accident still need to be clarified."