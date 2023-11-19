Six people were injured in an accident involving seven cars on the N242 near Alkmaar around 5 p.m. on Saturday. As a result, the six victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them have serious injuries, the police reported.





Er zijn zes slachtoffers naar het ziekenhuis gebracht, waarvan twee personen met zwaar letsel. FO Verkeer verricht nog steeds onderzoek naar de toedracht en de weg is tot nader order gesloten. Einde berichtgeving. https://t.co/IfoTlDdAoI — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) November 18, 2023

According to RTL Nieuws, the accident was reported to the police around 5:10 p.m. Initially, it was unclear to officials how many people were injured in the massive collision. Several emergency services arrived on the scene after the accident.

With the help of the VOA (Traffic Accident Analysis), the police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, Alkmaarsdagblad reported. The county road will remain closed northbound for as long as possible, the police said.