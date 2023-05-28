The first half of June is likely to be mostly dry and sunny, but temperatures may vary greatly, Weeronline reported. In the second half of the month, the probability of showers increases and it is warm.

Especially in the coastal regions, temperatures may remain at 15 to 18 degrees with north-to-northeast winds. If the wind blows more from the east, it can reach 20 to 25 degrees. The chances of summer days with highs of 25 degrees and more are greatest in the southeast and east. Also on the west coast, according to Weeronline, with easterly winds it will be warm enough for a day at the beach, although the temperature in the sea is only about 14 degrees.

In the second half of June, there will be more showers, including thunderstorms and downpours, as the air warms with the east wind. Since the sun will have a hard time then, the temperature forecast is unclear at the moment, says Weeronline. However, the weather service assumes that it will be dry and sunny most of the time.