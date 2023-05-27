About 200 Extinction Rebellion activists started a march from Voorburg train station to the A12 in The Hague around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. There, at noon, they plan to join protesters who want to block the Utrechtsebaan. According to XR, more than 2700 people have signed up for the A12 blockade and many thousands more for the support demonstration. The demand to put an end to all fossil subsidies is supported by more than 125 social organizations, the climate action group claims. In addition, an orchestra consisting of 75 musicians will play on the A12.

The demonstrators started seven days ago at the provincial government building in Arnhem. Almost every day, the climate activists walked between 18 and 24 kilometers. On Saturday, they will walk the last four kilometers from Voorburg train station to Prins Clauslaan, right next to the A12 highway.

According to De Volkskrant, the protesters shout "Extinction! Rebellion! extinction! Rebellion". Furthermore, the activists sing about ending subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

This is the seventh time Extinction Rebellion has planned a blockade of the A12. In the last demonstration on March 11, about 700 activists were arrested. The municipality wants the climate action group to demonstrate in a different place, because blocking the highway is dangerous and against the law.