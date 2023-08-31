As with previous highway blockades, The Hague banned Extinction Rebellion supporters from blocking the A12 highway. But this time, climate activists are also not welcome at the Malieveld next door, where they want to hold a support demonstration. All protesters must go to Laan van Reagan en Gorbatsjov, opposite Den Haag Central Station. Mayor Jan van Zanen announced those restrictions on Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion wants to block the Utrechtsebaan every day from next week. That is the part of the A12 highway that runs through The Hague. The route passes the temporary Tweede Kamer and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. Activists want to block traffic in protest against the government’s support of the fossil fuel industry.

The demonstrators planned to set up a stage and a food truck next to the A12 next Saturday and Sunday. Singers Merol, Sophie Straat, Lakshmi, and the punk rock band Hang Youth would perform there. The organizers, including MIlieudefensie and Greenpeace, informed the municipality that they expect 15,000 participants. According to Van Zanen, the Malieveld will be unavailable then because the Tong Tong Fair is already scheduled there with approximately 10,000 visitors.

The organizers of the support demonstration have decided to place the stage and the food truck in the place designated by the municipality. They will put a video screen next to the A12 so that the highway blockers can see the support protest. “We are doing this to support Extinction Rebellion, but that is difficult if you are hundreds of meters away from each other. We found it irresponsible to cancel because people may not get the message that it would not take place,” said a spokesperson.

Extinction Rebellion has already blocked the Utrectsebaan seven times before. The police have arrested many hundreds of protesters. Van Zanen called that “very worrying and unacceptable.” If that happens again next week, and thousands of supporters are next to the scene, the work of the police will be even more difficult, the mayor said. According to Van Zanen, a support demonstration “provides extra mass,” reduces the working space of police officers, and poses a danger to “police officers, employees of the other emergency services, your demonstrators, the activists on the A12, and other bystanders.”