The threats made against Princess Amalia have "hit our personal lives hard," said King Willem-Alexander. He made the comments during the latest episode of Door de ogen van de Koning, or “Through the Eyes of the King,” a podcast looking back at his ten years as the head of state in the Netherlands.

Willem-Alexander said he thinks it is "nice to see" how his children handled the situation, but stated that, as her parent, it really cuts deep. Amalia "could no longer do anything anymore," and she could “no longer have a student life,” he continued.

Last year it was announced that Amalia would not be allowed to live in Amsterdam to attend courses at the University of Amsterdam due to the threats. "The uncertainty, the lack of freedom, that is not the way you want to raise your children and not what you want to pass on to your children," said the king. Amalia has done a good job talking about it, "but it does not give joy in life or anything. That is why it must be over as soon as possible.”

In the podcast Willem-Alexander and radio presenter Edwin Evers look back on the past decade of his reign. Thursday's episode covers the year 2022 and part of 2023.

In this final episode of the series, the king spoke about preparing his daughter for the office of head of state as his mother did with him. Willem-Alexander said he sees it as his "first goal" to hand over his office "in a better condition than how you took it over."

Furthermore, the king praised the "defensiveness" of Ukrainians in the war against Russia.

He also said he is looking forward to the next ten years as king. But if he had one wish for the next ten years, it would be for "less misery" in general.