Amsterdam-Oost secondary school Spinoza20first, which remained closed on Wednesday due to a threat, will also remain closed on Thursday. The head of the school said that a police investigation has not yet yielded sufficient results, and that the threat is still looming.

A message suggesting the possibility of a shooting at the school went viral on Snapchat on Tuesday evening. "Spinoza shooting tomorrow?? Watch out for people on spinoza20first!!" the message stated. It also specified a timeframe from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

It is not yet clear who distributed the message. "What is hopeful is that the police see reason enough to continue the investigation," said the school leader.

The school will review the situation again on Thursday to determine if the school can reopen.

On Thursday, the students will receive digital lessons wherever possible. "Just like they got during the coronavirus time." As a precaution, exam students will take their final exams on Thursday and Friday at a different location, which also happened on Wednesday.