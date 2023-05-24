Revenue in the Dutch retail sector rose by over eight percent in the first three months of this year, when compared to the same period a year ago, said Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on Tuesday. The statistics office attributed the increase to higher prices. Supermarkets and clothing stores in particular had more income. However, fewer goods were sold than in the first quarter of 2022.

Supermarkets and clothing stores saw their turnover increase by 10.5 percent and 13.5 percent respectively, Statistics Netherlands reported. Supermarkets sold fewer products, a trend which was observed for the retail sector as a whole.

Do-it-yourself stores saw total revenue decline after reporting an 11-percent fall in the amount of goods sold. The CBS could not provide a definitive reason. Sales at DIY shops did rise during the coronavirus pandemic, as more people took to rehabbing their existing homes while spending more time there. Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands largely ended during the first quarter of 2022.

Statistics Netherlands also looked at the income from online stores, distinguishing between stores that are only active online and stores that sell both online and through physical stores. Turnover for the first category increased by six percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Stores with a physical location and an online point of sale, on the other hand, saw turnover fall by six percent.

Statistics Netherlands also saw an increase in the number of bankruptcies again. In total, 86 companies had to close their doors from January to March, more than twice as many as a year earlier. According to the statistics office, this is the sixth quarter in a row that the number of bankruptcies in the retail sector has increased.