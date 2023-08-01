Retailers in the Netherlands saw an 8.1 percent increase in revenue compared to the same month a year earlier. The growth is primarily due to higher prices, as the total sales volume fell by 1.4 percent. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported this on Monday based on new figures.

Shops selling food and beverages saw their turnover increase by almost 11 percent last month compared to a year ago. The sales volume was 1.7 percent lower. Supermarket revenue was 12 percent higher, and the turnover of specialty stores increased by 2.5 percent.

The average turnover at non-food businesses grew by over 7 percent. The sales volume showed a decrease of 0.3 percent at these companies. Clothing stores, drugstores, recreational goods stores, footwear and leather goods stores, furniture and home furnishings stores, consumer electronics stores, and stores selling do-it-yourself products, kitchen, and flooring all saw increased turnover in June compared to a year ago.

Furthermore, Statistics Netherlands reported that online sales increased by over 5 percent. Online-only stores saw their turnover increase by 2 percent. Stores that sell both physically and online saw a sales growth of around 9 percent. The online turnover of food and drugstores, clothing stores, and other non-food item stores was higher in June than in June 2022. The online turnover of consumer electronics was lower than a year earlier.