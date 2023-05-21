Extinction Rebellion activists started a week-long walk from Arnhem to The Hague along the A12 highway on Sunday. The climate activists will walk along paths available to pedestrians. The march ends on May 27, the day the climate action group plans to block the A12 in The Hague. Extinction Rebellion is demonstrating against government subsidies to the fossil industry.

A12-Mars! Van 21 t/m 27 mei lopen we fossielvrij langs de #A12 van Arnhem naar Den Haag. We verzamelen zondag 21 mei om 9.45 uur in Arnhem voor het provinciehuis, maar je kunt ook op andere punten aansluiten, bijvoorbeeld voor één dag(deel).



The march started on Sunday morning at the provincial government building in Arnhem. The climate activists plan to cover a distance of 18 to 24 kilometers every day, except for the last one. On the final day, on Saturday, the group will walk the remaining four kilometers from Voorburg station to Prins Clauslaan in The Hague, a street situated right next to Utrechtsebaan, the starting point of the A12.

This is the seventh time that Extinction Rebellion plans to block the A12. During their last demonstration on March 11, approximately seven hundred activists were arrested. The municipality urged the group to protest at a different location, stating that blocking highways is both dangerous and illegal.