About 700 climate activists were arrested on Saturday at the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on the A12 highway in The Hague, according to the police. Two people were also arrested at the farmers' demonstration in Zuiderpark in The Hague.

The climate activists occupied the beginning of the Utrechtsebaan since noon. The police called for them to leave. Before they could enter the tunnel, they were stopped by the police. The climate activists then began a sit-in blockade. According to the police, they asked the activists several times to stop their action and leave the tunnel.

From 4 p.m., the officers actively appealed to the endangered people to leave the place. To further "discourage" the demonstration, water cannons were used after 5 p.m. With these, the demonstrators were sprayed with water. According to the police, the activists were changed into dry clothes after arriving at the police station.

However, a XR spokesperson denied that the protesters were given dry clothes by the police. As a result, many people ended up outside in wet clothes, the activist group said.

Furthermore, four Extinction Rebellion activists became unwell in The Hague on Saturday. The municipality said that they were at the blockade on the A12 and at the station in The Hague. The demonstrators were helped by the ambulance service.

The fire brigade and relief organization GHOR Haaglanden had also set up a tent on the Zuid Hollandlaan in The Hague for medical checks. Fourteen demonstrators came by for checks and care. The activists could also get dry clothes there if they got wet from the water cannon at the demonstration.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion shared that the group does not know how many people became unwell and whether there are more than the four mentioned by the police. However, it is clear that one person on the bus was unwell, according to the XR spokesperson. he person was reportedly taken away by police, although it is unclear where. The climate change organization has not yet been able to contact that person.