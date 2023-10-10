There is now a majority in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, in favor of a potential phase-out plan for fossil fuel subsidies. CDA will probably vote in favor of a motion by GroenLinks and D66 concerning the possible phasing out of subsidies for fossil fuels, NOS reported on Tuesday.

If the CDA votes in favor on Tuesday afternoon, there will be a majority supporting a motion from Suzanne Kroger (GroenLinks) and Raoul Boucke (D66) that calls for a possible phase-out plan for fossil fuel subsidies. It is expected that GroenLinks-PvdA, D66, PvdD, SP, ChristenUnie, and Volt will also vote in favor of the motion.

CDA MP Derk Boswijk told NOS prior to the vote that his party would eventually vote in favor because "we, as CDA, want to pass on a cleaner world to the next generation." He believes it's wise to explore how fossil subsidies can be phased out "in a sensible manner."

Fossil subsidies include schemes such as tax discounts and excise duty exemptions for the fossil fuel industry. The motion does not mandate these subsidies must be phased out. Instead, it requests the government to "develop scenarios" for a phase-out over two to seven years and to submit them to the Tweede Kamer before Christmas. By that time, new elections will have taken place, and the composition of the lower house of the Dutch parliament will have changed.

The climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion, blocked the A12 highway in The Hague for several consecutive days, pressuring the Dutch government to abandon policies that support the fossil fuel industry. They suspended the blockades on Friday in anticipation of the parliamentary vote on Tuesday.

The organization announced on Tuesday prior to the vote that they will stop demonstrations on the A12 highway until Christmas, Nu.nl reported. "Civil disobedience works," the climate action group stated. A spokesperson describes the motion as a significant step. "In recent times, our blockades on the A12 have sent shockwaves through society and have made people view fossil fuel subsidies differently. This societal change has now been reflected in politics. And that's what we always wanted," the spokesperson said.