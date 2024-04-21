Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised the U.S. House of Representatives for agreeing to a 61 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, saying on Saturday night that it was "very good news." It is "an important step to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," Rutte added.

The Ukrainian armed forces at the frontlines are under severe pressure as Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has persisted. The U.S. Senate still has to vote on the measure, but majority support was a near certainty. All 210 representatives from the Democrats voted in favor of support for Ukraine, joined by 101 Republicans who broke party lines. The vote passed by a margin of 311-112, with one Republican voting "present." Four Republicans and three Democrats did not vote.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren also welcomed the American decision. "Good news from the U.S., where the U.S. House has approved a new, comprehensive military aid package for Ukraine, against Putin's aggression. Ukrainians must continue to be able to count on the U.S. and Europe for as long as necessary. She said it was "for their freedom and our security."

Members of Parliament serving in the Tweede Kamer, the Dutch lower house, also reacted with relief about the support package. "A fundamental decision for the security of Ukraine and Europe, and unity in the West," said VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans.

It is a "good day for democracy and freedom, a bad day for Putin," said D66 member Jan Paternotte.

"Without help from the U.S., Ukraine cannot defend itself against the Russians," said Isa Kahraman of NSC on X.

"This is very necessary. An important step and very good news for Ukraine. And therefore for Europe," said Jesse Klaver, from GroenLinks-PvdA.

Derk Boswijk (CDA) pointed out that the American package does not mean that Europe can suddenly stand down or reduce its support for the government in Kyiv. "This does not absolve us as European NATO countries of our duty!"

"Now it is up to Europe to further strengthen our support," said Laurens Dassen, from Volt.