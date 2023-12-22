Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has decided to ban a planned protest by climate activist group Extinction Rebellion, saying their wish to block the A10 highway is "irresponsible," and has the potential to create dangerous situations. The demonstration was set to be held on December 30 near the ING House, the former headquarters of ING Bank, which is located on the highway that rings the capital.

As a compromise, Halsema, the head of the district police, and the head of the local branch of the Public Prosecution Service approved the protest to be held at a different location which is also in close proximity to the ING House. They designated a location on Amstelveenseweg, right in front of the ING House.

Extinction Rebellion called for a continuing blockade of the A10 near the former ING headquarters to protest against ING's financing of the fossil fuel industry. Although the bank still owns the building, it has not been physically present there in about a decade. Earlier this week, ING also announced that they would accelerate their plan to stop financing oil and gas projects, and triple their financing of more sustainable energy projects. Extinction Rebellion said it was not good enough, and said the protest would continue as planned.

In a statement, the mayor's office said "a highway is irresponsible as a demonstration location." The political leaders are "very concerned about the safety of demonstrators and road users." Additionally, the protest was planned for close to the VU Medical Center, a teaching center with an emergency room and trauma care. The mayor, prosecution and police insist that first responders be able to access the hospital without disruption, but the families of patients and hospital staff must also have ready access to the facility.

"The section of the A10 at exit S108 is also an important approach route for emergency and emergency services in connection with the nearby hospital on Boelelaan," the statement noted. There are six eastbound lanes of the A10 at the ING House, and five westbound lanes. The speedlimit is 100 kilometers per hour there.

"The A10 is also an important route to Amsterdam and Noord-Holland. Blocking the A10 will lead to traffic congestion and long traffic jams. Not only on the highway itself, but also on surrounding roads."

The city said it offered the Amstelveenseweg location "at the foot of the former ING office" because it affords "the desired symbolism, without the major risks and disruption of a blockade of the A10." Halsema noted that over 1,600 protests took place in Amsterdam this year alone, saying the city facilitates this fundamental right to the greatest extent possible, but added that risks to safety, health and public order must also be considered.