A man dies and three others were injured in a car accident in Arnhem early Saturday morning, the Gelderland police reported on Saturday.

According to the police, there were four people in the car at the time of the accident. A 23-year-old man from Arnhem lost his life. The other three occupants of the vehicle, all from Arnhem—three men aged 19, 25, and 26— were transported to the hospital. The man who died was a passenger in the car, De Gelderlander reported.

The accident occurred around 5:30 in the morning at the intersection of Eldenseweg and Batavierenweg, just before the curve leading to the GelreDome, the football stadium in Arnhem. The car strayed into the bus lane, hit the shoulder, and then crashed into a pole situated on the side of the road. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene just before 5:40 a.m., records show. Moments later, a trauma team was also sent by helicopter to assist the victims.

Police are still investigating the causes of the accident.