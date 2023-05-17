A 24-year-old man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of involvement in an April arson was found dead in his jail cell early Monday morning, the Public Prosecution Service confirmed (OM) on Wednesday. He died in an apparent suicide, the OM said.

Five people were hurt in the early morning fire at an apartment complex on Prinsegracht in The Hague on April 19. Two people were seriously injured when they jumped from their window to escape the fire. They were hospitalized as a result. Three others suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene. Firefighters also used a crane to rescue a person and a cat from a window.

There are 14 apartments in the building where the fire took place. It started in the building stairwell, Haaglanden Veilig said at the time. The building was evacuated, and more than 30 residents were affected. Eight apartments were temporarily uninhabitable because of the smoke damage.

“Accelerating agents were found during the extensive investigation into the fire,” the police said in a statement on May 10. A day earlier, the 24-year-old suspect from The Hague was arrested. Police did not say what led them to the suspect. He was being kept in restricted custody and was only allowed contact with his attorney. An examining magistrate extended his pre-trial detention on Friday.

He killed himself in his cell during the overnight period covering Sunday night and early Monday morning, the OM said. He was being held in a psychiatric center within a penitentiary, but the OM did not state where he was in custody.

“The investigation into the arson is still ongoing,” the OM said.

Nu online: 32 personen geëvacueerd vanwege brand in monumentaal pand aan de #Prinsegracht in #DenHaag, 14 woningen ontruimd en meerdere gewonden. https://t.co/NrCN61iTJn pic.twitter.com/B5eOOnGeAq — Regio15.nl (@regio15) April 19, 2023