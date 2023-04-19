Five people got hurt in a fire in an apartment building on Prinsegracht in The Hague early on Wednesday morning. Two people sustained injuries jumping from their window to escape the flames. Three others suffered smoke inhalation, the local safety office said.

Firefighters rescued one resident and a cat from the building. They used a crane to reach the resident’s window and helped them and their cat outside.

Nu online: 32 personen geëvacueerd vanwege brand in monumentaal pand aan de #Prinsegracht in #DenHaag, 14 woningen ontruimd en meerdere gewonden. https://t.co/NrCN61iTJn pic.twitter.com/B5eOOnGeAq — Regio15.nl (@regio15) April 19, 2023

Emergency services received the first report of the fire at around 3:00 a.m. The fire raged in the stairwell of the apartment block with 14 apartments, Haaglanden Veilig said. All 30 residents of the flats had to be evacuated. The firefighters quickly got the blaze under control and extinguished it.

The two people who jumped out of their window had to go to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics checked the three other injured at the scene and treated them for smoke inhalation.

The fire department ventilated the building and declared eight homes temporarily uninhabitable due to smoke damage. The city will arrange temporary accommodation for the residents who can’t find shelter with family or friends. The residents of the other six flats could return to their homes.