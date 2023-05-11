Peru plans to extradite Joran van der Sloot to the United States. The Dutchman is facing charges of extorting Natalee Holloway’s family. He said he’d tell them where the 18-year-old American girl’s body is if they gave him 250,000 dollars, NOS reports.

Holloway went missing in Aruba in 2005. She was last seen leaving a bar with Van der Sloot. Her body was never found, and the Dutchman hasn’t been prosecuted for her disappearance and presumed death.

Van der Sloot could face 25 years in prison in the U.S. for extortion. He later said that he lied about knowing where Holloway’s body was.

The Dutchman is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Peruvian student Stephany Flores in 2010 and another 18-year sentence for drug smuggling. A treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows for the temporary extradition of a suspect to stand trial in the other country. The suspect returns after the judicial procedure is over.

Van der Sloot’s lawyer told the news agency AP that he intends to challenge the extradition.

Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, is relieved by the planned extradition, she said in a statement. "I was blessed to have Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."